Lakers' Josh Hart: Will play Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Hart will play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets.
Hart missed the Lakers' first two preseason games with an ankle injury, but he's good to go for Wednesday's exhibition after participating fully in Tuesday's practice. He's been dealing with an ankle injury since July, so the Lakers may choose to ease him back into action.
