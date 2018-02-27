Hart will remain in the starting five despite the return of Lonzo Ball (knee), KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Hart was considered the favorite to head back to a bench role with Lonzo Ball being cleared to return, but it appears Ball will initially be brought off the bench and will have some restrictions. For that reason, Hart will continue to work with the top unit and should see an elevated role for a little while longer. Once Ball is back on a full workload, which could come as soon as Thursday's tilt with the Heat, Hart's playing time will likely dwindle a bit.