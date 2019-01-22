Hart will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against Warriors, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

With Lonzo Ball out four-to-six weeks with an ankle injury, Josh Hart will fill his void in the starting five. Hart, who's averaging 27.3 minutes per game on the season, will likely see an increased role in the starting five. For now, it seems as though Hart will continue to start in Ball's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories