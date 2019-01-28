Hart will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Suns, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Kyle Kuzma (hip) sidelined, Hart will draw the start at shooting guard, likely bumping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to small forward and Brandon Ingram to power forward. Hart totaled just six points in his last start Monday against Golden State, so he'll search for a better result Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories