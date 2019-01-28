Lakers' Josh Hart: Will start vs. Phoenix
Hart will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Suns, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Kyle Kuzma (hip) sidelined, Hart will draw the start at shooting guard, likely bumping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to small forward and Brandon Ingram to power forward. Hart totaled just six points in his last start Monday against Golden State, so he'll search for a better result Sunday.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....