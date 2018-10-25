Lakers' Josh Hart: Will start Wednesday
Hart will start at shooting guard Wednesday against the Suns, Dave Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.
Hart's move to the starting five knocks Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the bench. Hart has had a nice start to the season, posting averages of 17.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over 32.0 minutes. He's coming off a great game against the Spurs where he collected 20 points and 10 rebounds. Hart has been the Lakers' best bench player this season, which paired with Caldwell-Pope's struggles, explain Hart's move to the starting five.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Double-doubles off bench in OT loss•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Starts new season with hot hand•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Out Friday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Will play limited minutes Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Misses practice, questionable for Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times