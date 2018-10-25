Hart will start at shooting guard Wednesday against the Suns, Dave Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

Hart's move to the starting five knocks Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the bench. Hart has had a nice start to the season, posting averages of 17.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over 32.0 minutes. He's coming off a great game against the Spurs where he collected 20 points and 10 rebounds. Hart has been the Lakers' best bench player this season, which paired with Caldwell-Pope's struggles, explain Hart's move to the starting five.