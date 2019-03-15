Lakers' Josh Hart: Won't play Friday
Hart (knee) is out Friday against the Pistons, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Right knee tendinitis will keep Hart off the court Friday, and it'll be his first missed game since Feb. 12. With a myriad of players injured for the Lakers, coach Luke Walton will have to dig deep into his bench.
