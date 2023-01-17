Toscano-Anderson will come off the Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com for Monday's contest against the Rockets.
With Patrick Beverley (illness) back active for Los Angeles, Toscano-Anderson will officially return to his usual reserve role. Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds over 10.5 minutes per game across his first 16 appearances off the bench this season.
