Toscano-Anderson closed with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Clippers.

Toscano-Anderson played meaningful minutes in the loss, although his lack of productivity highlighted the lack of depth the Lakers have at the moment. Outside of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker, no one on the roster scored more than the eight points put up by Toscano-Anderson. While he could have a somewhat consistent role, there is no reason to be adding him outside of deeper formats.