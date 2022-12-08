Toscano-Anderson will be re-evaluated in two weeks for a right ankle sprain suffered in Wednesday's game against Toronto, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Toscano-Anderson injured his ankle during his first start of the season Wednesday. Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker could see extended minutes in his absence. Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.4 minutes across 14 games this season.