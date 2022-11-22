Toscano-Anderson (back) is out Tuesday against the Suns, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Toscano-Anderson will be out for a third straight game. Even when he returns, his role is at risk with Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant joining the rotation.
