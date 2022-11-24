Toscano-Anderson (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Toscano-Anderson should return to a bench role for the Lakers and typically logs double-digit minutes off the bench. However, he isn't exactly a fantasy darling, averaging just 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting just 18.2 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Out at Phoenix•
-
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Questionable Sunday•
-
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Questionable Friday•