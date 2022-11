Toscano-Anderson is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Pistons due to mid-back soreness, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Toscano-Anderson is joined by LeBron James (groin) as questionable while Max Christie (COVID-19 protocols) has already been ruled out for Friday's game, which could leave the Lakers awfully thin on the wing. If Toscano-Anderson were to miss, Troy Brown and Wenyen Gabriel would be in line to receive more minutes.