Toscano-Anderson will start in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Timberwolves, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Toscano-Anderson started in Sunday's preseason matchup with the Warriors. In 22 minutes, he tallied six points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. However, with the Lakers' typical starters returning Wednesday, Toscano-Anderson will move back to a primary backup forward role.