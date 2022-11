Toscano-Anderson (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Toscano-Anderson was questionable ahead of Friday's matchup due to mid-back soreness, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. Troy Brown and Wenyen Gabriel will likely see increased playing time since Max Christie (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out.