Toscano-Andeson (quad) didn't take the floor for practice Saturday, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Toscano-Anderson suffered a quad contusion during Thursday's preseason tilt versus the Timberwolves and is still feeling the effects of it a couple of days later. When healthy, Toscano-Anderson figures to handle a bench role for the Lakers in 2022-23 after contributing for the Warriors each of the last three campaigns. It remains to be seen if he will suit up Sunday against his former team.
