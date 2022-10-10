Toscano-Anderson (quadriceps) is starting Sunday's preseason game against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Toscano-Anderson exited Thursday's exhibition matchup with a right quad contusion and didn't practice Saturday, but he'll start for the Lakers a day later. In spite of his starting role Sunday, he'll likely take on a bench role once the regular season begins.
