Toscano-Anderson is in the starting lineup Wednesday against Toronto, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
Toscano-Anderson is making his first start of the season, and first start since March 7 last year with the Warriors. The forward has averaged 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds across 13 games played with the Lakers.
