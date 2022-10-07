Toscano-Anderson suffered a right quad contusion and is out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason contest against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Toscano-Anderson managed to play 15 minutes before being forced to exit the game with a quad contusion. The forward knocked down a couple of triples before exiting. Expect Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel to see extended minutes while Toscano-Anderson is out.
