Toscano-Anderson (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Toscano-Anderson has averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 16.5 minutes through four games this season. With Toscano out with a left ankle sprain, Wenyen Gabriel and Troy Brown should be in line for extended minutes as backup forwards Friday.