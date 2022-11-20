The Lakers downgraded Toscano-Anderson (back) from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Toscano-Anderson's absence for the second game in a row due to mid-back soreness should pave the way for Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel to serve as the Lakers' top backups in the frontcourt behind projected starters LeBron James (adductor) and Anthony Davis (back), who are listed as questionable and probable, respectively. The Lakers are viewing Toscano-Anderson as day-to-day, so he could be available to play as soon as Tuesday's game in Phoenix.