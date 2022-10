Toscano-Anderson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Toscano-Anderson was initially listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, but he's been downgraded to out and will now miss a second straight game. If Anthony Davis (back) is ruled out again, expect Damian Jones, Wenyen Gabriel and Troy Brown to see increased roles against Nikola Jokic on Sunday.