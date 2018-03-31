Randle finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Friday's 124-122 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Even though his shot was less than sharp, Randle still found his way to a fifth straight double-double. The 2014 first-round pick has arguably become the steadiest fixture on the Lakers' first unit, putting together highly efficient performances near the basket from both a scoring and rebounding perspective. Factoring in Friday's line, Randle finished March with stellar averages of 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, and both the scoring and rebounding figures served as monthly bests on the campaign.