Lakers' Julius Randle: Another double-double in Friday's loss
Randle finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Friday's 124-122 overtime loss to the Bucks.
Even though his shot was less than sharp, Randle still found his way to a fifth straight double-double. The 2014 first-round pick has arguably become the steadiest fixture on the Lakers' first unit, putting together highly efficient performances near the basket from both a scoring and rebounding perspective. Factoring in Friday's line, Randle finished March with stellar averages of 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, and both the scoring and rebounding figures served as monthly bests on the campaign.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Keeps on rolling in Wednesday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles again Saturday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Explodes for 25 and 12 in loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles before fouling out•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Tuesday's win•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...