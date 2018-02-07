Randle totaled 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 win over the Suns.

The versatile big man continues to impress, as he's now generated 10 straight double-digit scoring efforts. He's also hauled in between six and 14 rebounds in eight consecutive contests and has been offering some serviceable product in the area of assists as well. Just as important, his playing time has remained consistent despite the presence of Larry Nance, Jr. and Kyle Kuzma, keeping Randle's fantasy stock robust across all formats and as a DFS play.