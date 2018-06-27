Randle was extended a qualifying offer by the Lakers, making him a restricted free agent.

Randle started 49 games for the Lakers last season and took a massive leap in his ability to score the ball. He raised his field goal percentage from 48.8 percent to 58.8 percent and his points per game from 13.2 to 16.1, despite seeing about two fewer minutes on average. The fourth-year big man also continued to rebound the ball well, snagging 8.0 boards per game. In making Randle a restricted free agent, the Lakers can match any offer made by another team. Considering Randle is just 23 years old and has made tangible improvement every season, he could garner significant offers.