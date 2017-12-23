Lakers' Julius Randle: Big double-double off bench Friday
Randle scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Warriors.
Kyle Kuzma's move into the starting lineup at power forward Friday didn't have an impact on Randle's role, and he posted his second double-double in three games and fourth of the season. Expect the 23-year-old to remain one of the key pieces on the Lakers' second unit moving forward, regardless of how Kuzma gets deployed.
