Randle pitched in 20 points (5-11 FG, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Randle had seen his overall usage dip in the first two games of April, as he'd taken single-digit shot attempts in each. He'd been more active against the Spurs on Wednesday, but a lack of visits to the free-throw line had capped his overall contributions. It was a radically different situation Friday, as Randle was perfect on 10 attempts from the charity stripe on his way to generating his best scoring total March 28. He also hauled in double-digit boards for the seventh time in the last nine contests, and with both Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (concussion both potentially set to miss Sunday's game against the Jazz, Randle could be in for another strong performance despite the tough matchup.