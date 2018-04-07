Lakers' Julius Randle: Bounces back with double-double Friday
Randle pitched in 20 points (5-11 FG, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves.
Randle had seen his overall usage dip in the first two games of April, as he'd taken single-digit shot attempts in each. He'd been more active against the Spurs on Wednesday, but a lack of visits to the free-throw line had capped his overall contributions. It was a radically different situation Friday, as Randle was perfect on 10 attempts from the charity stripe on his way to generating his best scoring total March 28. He also hauled in double-digit boards for the seventh time in the last nine contests, and with both Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (concussion both potentially set to miss Sunday's game against the Jazz, Randle could be in for another strong performance despite the tough matchup.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Modest effort in OT win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Closes in on triple-double Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Puts up 19 points in reduced playing time•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Another double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Keeps on rolling in Wednesday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles again Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....