Randle put up 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 victory over the Thunder.

Despite the Lakers rotations being all over the place, Randle has maintained a nice level of consistency to his game over the last three weeks. He has now scored in double-figures in nine straight games while also recording double-digit rebounds in four of those. Rumors are swirling that he is not a part of the Lakers future plans and perhaps these minutes are leading up to him being traded. Nonetheless, he should remain owned in most leagues until the deadline comes and goes.