Lakers' Julius Randle: Closes in on triple-double Tuesday
Randle finished with 12 points (3-9 FG, 6-10 FT), 12 rebounds and nine assists in 35 minutes during Tueday's 117-110 loss to the Jazz.
Randle came within one assist of a triple-double, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. He struggled with his shot, something that tends to happen when players come up against Rudy Gobert. Randle has had a breakout season after beginning slowly and despite the lack of defensive numbers, remains a solid points and boards option in all formats.
