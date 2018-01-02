Randle scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Monday's 114-96 loss to Minnesota.

While his points came back down to earth from his season-high 29 on Sunday, Randle still dominated the boards with 12 rebounds en route to another double-double. As of late, the forward has raised his scoring potential along with his rebounding, averaging 17.2 points and 9.0 rebounds over his last seven games. In a smaller sample size, Randle has responded well since joining the starting five, averaging 20.6 points and 11.3 rebounds in three starts. Randle will look to continue his solid play when the Lakers takes on Oklahoma City on Wednesday.