Randle will come off the bench in Sunday's preseason game against the Kings, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Randle had played 20-plus minutes in each of the first three preseason games for the Lakers, so Sunday's switch is likely to give the power forward a lighter load while giving Larry Nance Jr. more run with some of the regular starters. Look for Randle to play a limited role in Sunday's exhibition, likely resulting in a dip in production.