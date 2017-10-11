Randle totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist and five steals across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Randle was a force on the second unit for the second straight exhibition and now has four double-digit scoring efforts in five preseason tilts. The 22-year-old has been ceded starts to Larry Nance, Jr. over the last two games, but that won't be the case during the regular season, when Randle will look to team with Brook Lopez to form what should be a rock-solid frontcourt, particularly from an offensive standpoint.