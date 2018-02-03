Randle scored 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 102-99 win over the Nets.

He's becoming a double-double machine in his fourth NBA campaign -- after managing zero double-doubles in October, he increased that to two in November, three in December, and seven through 15 games in January before kicking off February with one more. Randle averaged 15.3 points, 9.0 boards and 2.5 assists a game last month, and with his role growing on a young Lakers squad, there's no reason to think he'll take a step backwards in the second half.