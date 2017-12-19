Randle scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 116-114 overtime loss to the Warriors.

It's just his third double-double of the season and first in almost a month, as Randle's ability to crash the glass has not been as consistent as his offense. The 23-year-old's workload has been inching up, though, and he's now averaging 26.5 minutes, 14.0 points, 5.9 boards, 2.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over the last 12 games.