Randle totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 victory over the Grizzlies.

Randle continues to put up the numbers despite the uncertainty around his future. Earlier in the season, it seemed likely the Lakers were going to part ways with him, either this season or next. However, since that time he has established himself as one the best players on the roster and letting him go is going to be a tougher decision than first thought. Wherever he ends up, he is going to be a solid mid-round selection in drafts next season.