Randle posted 22 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.

Randle ultimately fell victim to the ref's whistle, fouling out with 3:18 remaining. He just managed to notch his third straight double-double before doing so, as well as his fourth in the last five games overall. It was an extension of what has been another impressive stretch of play for Randle thus far in March, one in which he's generated averages of 23.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 33.8 minutes over eight contests during the month.