Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles before fouling out
Randle posted 22 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.
Randle ultimately fell victim to the ref's whistle, fouling out with 3:18 remaining. He just managed to notch his third straight double-double before doing so, as well as his fourth in the last five games overall. It was an extension of what has been another impressive stretch of play for Randle thus far in March, one in which he's generated averages of 23.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 33.8 minutes over eight contests during the month.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Tuesday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Explodes for career-best scoring total•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Drops game-high 25 in Saturday's win•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...