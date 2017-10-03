Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in exhibition loss
Randle tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Randle didn't need much time to stuff the stat sheet for the second time in as many preseason tilts and is now averaging 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 22.5 minutes over the first pair of exhibitions. The third-year forward and former first-round pick's career-best 48.7 percent success rate from the field last season led to a high-water mark of 13.2 points per contest. He should once again play a pivotal role down low, although the addition of proficient scorer Brook Lopez (back) as a frontcourt mate might eat into some of Randle's offensive opportunities.
