Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in limited run
Randle finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 107-96 loss to the Celtics.
Though Randle continues to see limited action, he's been very productive on a per-minute basis. In fact, per 36 minutes, he was posting 21.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game coming into Wednesday's contest. Despite Larry Nance (thumb) being sidelined, Randle's workload has remained relatively unchanged while Kyle Kuzma is the one gaining more run.
