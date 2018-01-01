Randle recorded 29 points (13-19 FG, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Sunday's 148-142 loss to the Rockets.

Sunday's effort marked a season-high in scoring for Randle, who has largely been relegated to the second unit behind Larry Nance. Randle can explode like this on any given night, which makes him a risky start despite his high ceiling. As a frequent subject of trade talks, his value could shoot up dramatically on a different team where he has more opportunity. Right now, his usage is his Achilles heel.