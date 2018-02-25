Randle produced 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-5 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 win over the Kings.

Randle turned in a second consecutive stat-sheet-stuffing performance, following up Friday's triple-double with another productive effort. The 2014 first-round pick has now rattled off 16 straight double-digit scoring tallies, adding double-digit rebounds in five of those games as well.