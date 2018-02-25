Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Saturday's victory
Randle produced 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-5 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 win over the Kings.
Randle turned in a second consecutive stat-sheet-stuffing performance, following up Friday's triple-double with another productive effort. The 2014 first-round pick has now rattled off 16 straight double-digit scoring tallies, adding double-digit rebounds in five of those games as well.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Triple-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 20 points in 31 minutes•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Tallies 17 points in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Another solid line in Tuesday's win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...