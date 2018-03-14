Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Tuesday's win
Randle posted 26 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Nuggets.
The 2014 first-round pick shared the team lead in both scoring and rebounds with Kyle Kuzma and posted his third double-double in the last four games in the process. Randle's usage and efficiency over the last pair of contests has been noteworthy, as he's drained 25 of 35 attempts from the floor, along with 12 of his 17 tries from the charity stripe. His role as a focal point of the fast-paced Lakers' attack locked in and his work on the boards consistently stellar, Randle enjoys immense value across all formats at a critical juncture of the fantasy season.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Explodes for career-best scoring total•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Drops game-high 25 in Saturday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 25 points in win over Heat•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...