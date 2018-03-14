Randle posted 26 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Nuggets.

The 2014 first-round pick shared the team lead in both scoring and rebounds with Kyle Kuzma and posted his third double-double in the last four games in the process. Randle's usage and efficiency over the last pair of contests has been noteworthy, as he's drained 25 of 35 attempts from the floor, along with 12 of his 17 tries from the charity stripe. His role as a focal point of the fast-paced Lakers' attack locked in and his work on the boards consistently stellar, Randle enjoys immense value across all formats at a critical juncture of the fantasy season.