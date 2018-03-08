Randle managed 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Magic.

With frontcourt mate Brook Lopez's offensive usage seeing a notable spike and the duo of Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball also combining for 32 shot attempts, Randle's scoring role was a bit more modest than it's been lately. However, he still found his way to a 21st consecutive double-digit scoring effort, as well as his fourth double-double in the last seven games. He also continued to be highly efficient with the shots he did take, and he's now drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts in 12 straight. Given his key offensive role, steady minutes and above-average work on the boards, he remains a valued asset as the fantasy postseason draws near.