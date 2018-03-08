Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win
Randle managed 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Magic.
With frontcourt mate Brook Lopez's offensive usage seeing a notable spike and the duo of Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball also combining for 32 shot attempts, Randle's scoring role was a bit more modest than it's been lately. However, he still found his way to a 21st consecutive double-digit scoring effort, as well as his fourth double-double in the last seven games. He also continued to be highly efficient with the shots he did take, and he's now drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts in 12 straight. Given his key offensive role, steady minutes and above-average work on the boards, he remains a valued asset as the fantasy postseason draws near.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Drops game-high 25 in Saturday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 25 points in win over Heat•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Saturday's victory•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Triple-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...