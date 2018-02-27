Randle totaled (8-13 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 123-104 victory over the Hawks.

Randle now has collected three consecutive double-doubles, numbers that prove the young power forward is not a fluke. There was trade buzz surrounding Randle earlier, but he was held on to at the deadline and that decision has paid off for the Lakers so far.

