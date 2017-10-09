Randle posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 75-69 win over the Kings.

Randle was a major catalyst down the stretch in this sloppy, low-scoring affair in Las Vegas. Larry Nance drew the start over Randle in an effort to give him more minutes in the preseason, but Coach Luke Walton is getting a little tired of losing, so he went to Randle early and often. Sunday marks Randle's second double-double in the preseason and the forward played a huge part in holding on to a Laker lead in the final quarter. Randle and Lonzo Ball may be the only guaranteed starters when the regular season begins as several positional battles still persist, but expect Randle to post career numbers as the starting power forward this year.