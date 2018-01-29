Randle scored 17 points (5-11 FG, 7-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 123-111 loss to the raptors.

Randle continues to be a focal point on this young Laker roster, as he has averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds over his last six games. There has been much talk of Randle being shipped out of Los Angeles, whether it be during this year or before next season, but either way, Randle is playing at full throttle proving he can be a solid player in this league for years to come.