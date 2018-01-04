Randle tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 loss to the Thunder.

Like the rest of his first-unit teammates, Randle saw a dip in playing time in the blowout defeat. The 2014 first-round pick's scoring total was in single digits for the first time in the last four games, although he still managed to shoot at least 50.0 percent for the fourth consecutive contest. Randle had been providing notably better production on both scoring and rebounding as of late, so Wednesday's downturn looks to have been purely a product of reduced minutes and overall game flow. He'll look to bounce back to his recent level of success when the Lakers attempt a reset against the Hornets on Friday night.