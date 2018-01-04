Lakers' Julius Randle: Downturn in playing time, production Wednesday
Randle tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 loss to the Thunder.
Like the rest of his first-unit teammates, Randle saw a dip in playing time in the blowout defeat. The 2014 first-round pick's scoring total was in single digits for the first time in the last four games, although he still managed to shoot at least 50.0 percent for the fourth consecutive contest. Randle had been providing notably better production on both scoring and rebounding as of late, so Wednesday's downturn looks to have been purely a product of reduced minutes and overall game flow. He'll look to bounce back to his recent level of success when the Lakers attempt a reset against the Hornets on Friday night.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...