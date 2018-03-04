Randle scored 25 points (8-15 FG, 9-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-112 win over the Spurs.

He's now scored in double digits in 19 straight games, averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 boards and 3.6 assists over that stretch while shooting 59.2 percent from the floor. Randle's taking a big step forward in his fourth NBA campaign, and his ability to distribute from the post is meshing well with Lonzo Ball's skills at the point, putting the Lakers in position to play spoiler down the stretch -- and potentially ready to compete for a playoff spot as soon as next season.