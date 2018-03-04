Lakers' Julius Randle: Drops game-high 25 in Saturday's win
Randle scored 25 points (8-15 FG, 9-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-112 win over the Spurs.
He's now scored in double digits in 19 straight games, averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 boards and 3.6 assists over that stretch while shooting 59.2 percent from the floor. Randle's taking a big step forward in his fourth NBA campaign, and his ability to distribute from the post is meshing well with Lonzo Ball's skills at the point, putting the Lakers in position to play spoiler down the stretch -- and potentially ready to compete for a playoff spot as soon as next season.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 25 points in win over Heat•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Saturday's victory•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Triple-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 20 points in 31 minutes•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...