Randle left Friday's final preseason game against the Clippers due to back spasms, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Randle had provided 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists, in 13 minutes off the bench before leaving the game. The Lakers were likely to play it safe with the Kentucky product, as it was just an exhibition game, so the severity of the issue is unclear at this time.