Lakers' Julius Randle: Exits with back spasms
Randle left Friday's final preseason game against the Clippers due to back spasms, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Randle had provided 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists, in 13 minutes off the bench before leaving the game. The Lakers were likely to play it safe with the Kentucky product, as it was just an exhibition game, so the severity of the issue is unclear at this time.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Contributes 13 off bench Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles off bench in preseason loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in exhibition loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 15 points in preseason opener•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Fills out stat sheet Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...