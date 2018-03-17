Lakers' Julius Randle: Explodes for 25 and 12 in loss
Randle offered 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 92-91 loss to the Heat.
Randle's scoring and rebounding totals once again led the Lakers, an increasingly common and encouraging occurrence. The fourth-year big now has four consecutive double-doubles and continues to wade through foul trouble on most nights to still play a heavy allotment of minutes and produce handsomely with them. Factoring in Friday's line, he's averaging an impressive 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 rebounds across 34.2 minutes over nine March contests.
