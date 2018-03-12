Randle delivered 36 points (14-18 FG, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Often locked in a one-on-one battle with LeBron James, Randle was brilliant, posting a career-high scoring total while also churning out his best rebound tally since Jan. 23. The 2014 first-round pick was locked in from the field, as the 77.8 percent success rate he generated on the night served as his best since Jan. 31. Randle has gotten March off to a sensational start, as he's now averaging 22.8 points (on 59.0 percent shooting), 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 33.0 minutes over the first six games of the month. His ever-impressive work on both the scoreboard and glass combined with the Lakers' league-high pace of play has his fantasy stock soaring as the fantasy postseason approaches.