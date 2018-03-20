Lakers' Julius Randle: Flirts with double-double in loss
Randle recorded 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to the Pacers.
Randle was enjoying a red-hot March going into Monday's game averaging 23,3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists over nine games, and Monday's total further pads that total. Randle has cemented his place in the Lakers' starting five after suffering through trade rumors leading up to the deadline. As a restricted free-agent, the Lakers will have the option to match any offer that Randle could command but their pursuit of LeBron James will be a major factor in determining whether or not they can keep the talented youngster.
